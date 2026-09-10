"Are You Wearing Nothing Underneath?"...i-dle's SOYEON Stuns in a Jacket, Showing Off a "Record-Breaking No-Bra" Look

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] SOYEON of the group i-dle has captured attention with her daring styling for a pictorial.

On the 9th, SOYEON posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "See you tomorrow at the Coach New York show." The photos appear to show her at a shoot held ahead of her attendance at the fashion brand Coach New York's show.

In the released photos, SOYEON paired a distinctive jacket featuring a mix of check, stripe, and star patterns with a skirt falling below the knees, creating a free-spirited yet vintage mood. Her voluminous, seemingly tousled wavy hair added to the look, revealing a different charm from the charisma she usually displays onstage.

What particularly drew attention was the styling beneath the jacket. SOYEON wore the jacket open low enough that little to no separate innerwear was visible, boldly revealing her upper-body silhouette. The daring look, which appeared to feature only a jacket without a bra top, was paired with a necklace and intense makeup to create an even bolder mood.

In another photo, she sat on a worn concrete floor and drew with chalk. In others, she posed atop a pickup truck loaded with various vintage props. The styling, set against a rough and free-spirited backdrop rather than a glamorous studio, further highlighted SOYEON's distinctive personality.

After the post went live, overseas fans also responded enthusiastically, leaving comments such as "PRETTY" and "WOW." The post drew attention after surpassing 90,000 likes approximately 10 hours after it was published.

Meanwhile, SOYEON, who serves as a global ambassador for Coach New York, is preparing to attend the Coach New York show at New York Fashion Week (NYFW). On the 7th, she released her first full-length solo album, *What a Wonderful Life*, and returned as a solo singer after five years and two months. She is continuing promotions with the title track *I'm gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)*.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.