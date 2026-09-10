Lisa Opens Up After Stepping Beyond BLACKPINK: “It Was Really Hard. There Was a Lot of Pressure”

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lisa of BLACKPINK expressed her deep affection for the members she has spent 10 years with since her debut, while also opening up about the pressure she felt during her journey as a solo artist.

The official trailer for the feature-length documentary *Always Lalisa*, which chronicles Lisa’s story, was released on the 9th.

In the released footage, Lisa playfully looked at the camera and asked, "Do I look like a rock star?" before reflecting on her time with BLACKPINK.

Lisa particularly drew attention by saying, "I’ve been with BLACKPINK for 10 years," and, "Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé are my soulmates." Having shared the long journey from BLACKPINK’s 2016 debut to becoming global stars, the members remain closely bonded, as reflected in Lisa’s choice of the word “soulmates.”

The trailer also captures the burden Lisa faced as a solo artist carving out her own path, separate from her identity as a BLACKPINK member. Recalling her relentless schedule, Lisa said, "There really wasn’t a single day off." She also candidly admitted, "It was hard because there was so much pressure."

Although people around her told her, "You don’t have to push yourself this hard," the trailer also shows moments when Lisa pressed ahead with her activities, responding, "No. I can do it."

The documentary also features the moment Lisa first stood in front of a camera as an actress. She visited the set of Season 3 of the HBO series *The White Lotus*. When someone meeting Lisa for the first time greeted her with, "Hi, Lisa," her face showed a mixture of nervousness and excitement.

Near the end of the video, Lisa says, "I’m finding myself. A new me." The moment highlights that the documentary focuses less on her glamorous presence onstage and more on her journey to discover her own identity after briefly stepping outside the world of BLACKPINK.

Meanwhile, *Always Lalisa* is a feature-length documentary that follows the year Lisa spent independently while BLACKPINK’s group activities were temporarily on hold. It covers the creation and release of her first full-length solo album, *Alter Ego*, her acting debut through Season 3 of *The White Lotus*, and preparations for her solo performance at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The documentary also sheds light on Lisa’s journey from her childhood and trainee years to becoming a global star with BLACKPINK, as well as the fears and pressure behind her first efforts to build her own music, acting career, and brand outside the group.

Directed by Su Kim, *Always Lalisa* will have its world premiere at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on the 11th. It will receive a limited release in IMAX theaters and cinemas worldwide beginning October 12, before being released globally on YouTube Premium later this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.