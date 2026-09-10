Lee Ji-hoon and Miura Ayane Show Off Her Pregnant Figure in Swimsuit in Bali: After Eating Hotel Ice, She Says, "I Don't Think I'll Get Bali Belly"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Miura Ayane, the wife of singer and actor Lee Ji-hoon, showed off her pregnant figure in a swimsuit during her second babymoon.

On the 10th, Miura Ayane posted several photos along with the caption, "I was truly happy today."

The photos showed Miura Ayane enjoying a relaxing time in Bali with her husband, Lee Ji-hoon, and their daughter. The family toured various parts of Bali, went swimming, and spent happy moments together.

In particular, Miura Ayane drew attention by wearing a light-blue swimsuit that revealed her pronounced pregnant belly.

Miura Ayane also shared an update on her health during the trip, saying, "I've been eating the ice from the hotel where we've been staying since yesterday, but I haven't had any diarrhea or other symptoms at all. I don't think I'll get Bali belly."

Meanwhile, Miura Ayane, who is from Japan, married Lee Ji-hoon, a singer 14 years her senior, in 2021. They welcomed their first daughter, Rui, in 2024. She is currently pregnant with their second child and has revealed that the baby is a girl.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.