“Exposing Jang Woo-hyuk’s alleged assault and abuse of power is not defamation” — Could the first appellate hearing overturn the acquittal?

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] Can H.O.T. (Highfive of Teenagers) member Jang Woo-hyuk prove his innocence?

The first appellate hearing for Person A, who is charged with defamation in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, will be held on the 10th before the Seoul Western District Court’s Criminal Division 2-1 (Appeals).

Person A is accused of damaging Jang Woo-hyuk’s reputation with false information by posting online in 2022 that Jang Woo-hyuk had verbally abused and assaulted A.

Person A claimed that in 2014, while traveling by taxi during a business trip to China, Jang Woo-hyuk struck A on the head with a hand wearing a leather glove. A also alleged that Jang Woo-hyuk continued to intimidate and lecture A after they arrived at a restaurant. A further claimed that in 2019, A was subjected to verbal abuse while putting an in-ear microphone on Jang Woo-hyuk at a KBS broadcasting station. A added that, when leaving the company, A mentioned the verbal abuse and assault, but Jang Woo-hyuk instead blamed A and even slandered A in front of newly hired employees.

In addition to Person A, Person B, a trainee, and Person C, a former employee, also came forward with allegations. Jang Woo-hyuk denied all of their claims and filed a complaint against A. He also countered that he, not A, was assaulted at the broadcasting station.

Prosecutors determined that the incident during the business trip to China was factual but that the alleged assault at the broadcasting station was false, and they indicted Person A. However, the first-trial court acquitted A, finding Jang Woo-hyuk’s claims insufficiently credible and the witnesses’ accounts inconsistent.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.