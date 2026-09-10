"Where Did Kim Shin-young Go?" She Was Missing from the 'I Live Alone' Group Photo, but Denies Hiatus Rumors: "See You Next Week"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Kim Shin-young directly addressed rumors that she was taking a break after missing the recording of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone.'

On the 10th, Kim Shin-young shared a related article on her social media and wrote, "No, that's not it. See you next week as usual." She personally denied speculation that she was taking a break from the program after she was absent from a group photo recently posted on the official 'I Live Alone' account.

Previously, on the 9th, the official 'I Live Alone' social media account posted a photo of the Rainbow members with the caption, "Different yet similar to one another." The photo included Jun Hyun-moo, Code Kunst, Dawn, Kim Dae-ho, Ryu Hye-young and Kian84, but Kim Shin-young, who recently joined the Rainbow members, was not seen.

This led some to speculate that Kim Shin-young might be taking a temporary break from 'I Live Alone' after recently deciding to step away from hosting a radio program.

However, Kim Shin-young directly dismissed the speculation, saying, "No, that's not it," and announced that viewers would see her on next week's broadcast.

Meanwhile, on the 31st of last month, Kim Shin-young announced that she would be taking about three months away from MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope with Kim Shinyoung,' which she had hosted for 14 years, starting September 1. At the time, she said she planned to take a short break to recharge.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.