CYE to Release Pre-release Single on the 18th...Major Promotional Campaign

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] The group CLOSE YOUR EYES (CYE) has launched a major comeback promotional campaign.

UNCORE released the promotional schedule for CYE’s fourth mini-album, “256th Note,” on its official account at 8 p.m. on the 9th.

The released schedule has drawn attention with illustrations of various instruments, including a piano, trumpet, and harp, as well as a jazz band, theater, and classic cars placed throughout. In particular, the jazz mood running through the schedule, following the coming-soon poster, has heightened curiosity about the music and concept CYE will present in its new album.

Starting with the first concept photos on the 10th, CYE will release the tracklist on the 11th and a highlight medley on the 13th. Concept photos will follow on the 14th and 15th, then a music video teaser for the pre-release track on the 17th, followed by the pre-release single and music video on the 18th. Additional concept photos will be released on the 21st, an “EYES Poster” on the 22nd, “Interlude Film: EYES” on the 23rd, and more concept photos on the 26th. Music video teasers will be unveiled on the 28th and 29th, respectively, while additional content is expected on the 20th and 27th, further raising anticipation. Finally, at 8 p.m. on the 30th, the album’s release day, the group will meet fans through an online and offline comeback live event.

The comeback trailer released earlier symbolically depicted a journey of overcoming loss and wandering, standing up again, and returning home, with “return” as its central message. This aligns with the new album’s direction: after exploring various musical styles and growing as artists, CYE once again confronts the pure, lyrical sensibility and musical essence it showed at debut.

With the release of a schedule highlighting a jazz mood, attention has also turned to CYE’s musical transformation. Interest is growing in the new musical world the group will present as it continues to expand its distinctive musical spectrum, beginning with its debut song “All My Poetry.”

“256th Note” will begin preorders at 2 p.m. on the 11th and will be released through various online music platforms at 6 p.m. on the 30th.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.