Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother, Detained on Fraud Charges, to Be Sentenced Today (10th): “She Used the Name of a Daughter She Has Been Estranged From for Decades”

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] The sentencing hearing for Ms. Yoo, the mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, who was indicted and detained on fraud charges, will be held.

The Seoul Eastern District Court will hold Ms. Yoo’s sentencing hearing on the 10th.

Ms. Yoo is accused of deceiving an acquaintance between 2024 and 2025 by claiming, “You can make money if you invest,” receiving 31 million won in three installments, and failing to return the promised profits. She reportedly intensified the shock by using fabricated messages and other materials to make it appear that she had reconciled with her daughter, Jang Yoon-jeong, from whom she had already been estranged for decades.

Police struggled for some time to determine Ms. Yoo’s whereabouts because they could not find signs of her daily life, including mobile phone usage records and credit card transactions. They located her in July and transferred her to prosecutors in custody.

Prosecutors sought an 18-month prison sentence, stating that Ms. Yoo committed the offense despite having a prior conviction for a similar crime, that the amount of damage was substantial, and that the victims had not been compensated.

Ms. Yoo had previously received a prison sentence for borrowing a total of 415 million won from an acquaintance on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2017 and failing to repay it.

Ms. Yoo admitted to all the charges but pleaded for leniency, saying that she deeply regretted her wrongdoing and had used most of the money she took for living expenses.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.