Kim Min-jong Withdraws Complaint Against MC Mong: "I Wanted to Give a Junior Who Apologized Another Chance"

[Sportschosun, Jung Yu-na] Singer and actor Kim Min-jong has decided to withdraw the criminal complaint he filed against MC Mong, whose real name is Shin Dong-hyun.

On the 10th, Kim Min-jong’s legal representative, OhKims Law & Company, represented by attorney Oh Sung-heon, announced, "The complaint filed against MC Mong at Seoul Jongno Police Station on September 1 for alleged defamation in violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection was withdrawn on September 9."

The decision came after MC Mong acknowledged that his remarks were wrong and apologized in person.

On September 5, MC Mong apologized during a TikTok live broadcast, saying, "It was wrong even to mention Kim Min-jong." Before that, the two had an honest conversation. MC Mong acknowledged that he had emotionally criticized Kim Min-jong without properly verifying the facts and sincerely asked for forgiveness.

Kim Min-jong suffered considerable financial and emotional harm after the remarks and the resulting allegations led to the suspension of discussions about his appearance in an upcoming Hollywood project and the progress of advertising contracts.

However, after MC Mong apologized for his remarks and personally asked for forgiveness, Kim Min-jong decided to accept his junior’s apology and sincerity and bring the matter to a close rather than pursue legal responsibility to the end.

In particular, after accepting MC Mong’s apology, Kim Min-jong offered words of encouragement, saying, "Let’s support each other and move forward from our respective places." The two thereby put their misunderstanding and conflict to rest.

Kim Min-jong explained why he accepted MC Mong’s apology, saying, "I thought it was necessary to give someone who acknowledged his mistake and apologized another chance." He added, "It is true that I suffered wounds and harm that have been difficult to heal over the past four months, but I did not want to turn away from the feelings of my junior, who reflected on his actions and asked for forgiveness." He continued, "I thought embracing a person was a more meaningful choice than taking legal action." He also said, "I sincerely thank all the fans and members of the media who have worried about and supported me," adding, "I will continue to greet you from my rightful place with good music, acting, and a more mature side of myself."

With this, the conflict and legal dispute between the two sides, which had continued since May, have been resolved amicably.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.