Lee Jin-ho's Suspended Prison Sentence Finalized Over KRW 870 Million in Habitual Gambling

Photo: Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] The suspended prison sentence handed down to comedian Lee Jin-ho, who was indicted on charges of habitual gambling and drunk driving, has been finalized.

Lee Jin-ho was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, suspended for three years, at the first-instance sentencing hearing held on the 1st at the Yeoju Branch of the Suwon District Court. Neither Lee nor the prosecution filed an appeal within the prescribed period, so the first-instance judgment became final.

Lee Jin-ho was indicted on charges of engaging in illegal gambling for about a year beginning in May 2023 and betting approximately KRW 870 million. He was also charged with drunk driving in September last year.

At the final hearing held last month, Lee Jin-ho expressed remorse by acknowledging his wrongdoing. He said, in essence, that he had never been able to live at ease after committing the crimes, and expressed his desire to live without committing another offense or giving himself anything to regret.

The court imposed a prison sentence on Lee Jin-ho but suspended its execution. As neither side appealed, the judgment became final.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.