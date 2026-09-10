'35-Year-Old' Lee Chang-sub Opens Up About Taking Hair-Loss Medication: "Mammary Gland Tissue Developed... My Chest Became Prominent as a Side Effect" ('Curious Cousins')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Lee Chang-sub (35), a member of the group BtoB, openly disclosed that he takes hair-loss medication and revealed an unexpected side effect.

The December 9 episode of KBS Joy's 'Curious Cousins' featured Lee Chang-sub, Jeong Jin-woon, and Soyou on the final trip of their visit to Bon Shodoshima Island.

When the clock struck 10 p.m., an alarm went off on Lee Chang-sub's phone. After checking it, he unintentionally revealed his hair loss by saying, "Time to take my hair-loss medication."

Lee Chang-sub immediately took his medication and explained, "You have to take hair-loss medication at the same time every day, and 10 p.m. seemed like the perfect time to keep it consistent."

Soyou, who was watching, expressed confusion, asking, "Why do you take it when you have so much hair?" Lee Chang-sub replied, "It's because I take the medication," and added, "You have to start taking it while you still have plenty of hair. Hair-loss medication doesn't make your hair grow; it prevents it from falling out." Soyou responded with interest, saying, "I lose a lot of hair too. I should take hair-loss medication as well."

Lee Chang-sub also mentioned the side effects of hair-loss medication for men. He said, "One side effect for men is developing gynecomastia," adding, "Mammary gland tissue develops. I also developed mammary gland tissue after taking hair-loss medication."

Lee Chang-sub added, "When gynecomastia develops, the chest can look particularly prominent," and continued, "Men may eventually need surgery to remove the mammary gland tissue. Then it returns to its original state." His remarks drew attention.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.