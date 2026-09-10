'46-Year-Old New Mother' Kim Min-kyung Skips Postpartum Care Center and Recovers at Home: "The Best Decision"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Kim Min-kyung shared an update on spending time at home with her son instead of staying at a postpartum care center.

On the 10th, Kim Min-kyung wrote on social media, "Even after thinking about my decision not to go to a postpartum care center 22,000 times, I still think it was the best decision." She added, "Thank you to everyone who worried about me, especially my husband's friends. But Jio and I are having such a wonderful time recovering at home." A photo she shared alongside the message showed her son Jio's tiny, adorable feet, drawing attention.

Kim Min-kyung also posted a selfie, writing, "Long time no see. I washed my hair for the first time in a week." Just 10 days after giving birth, she amazed fans by showing off a beautiful appearance with no visible swelling.

Meanwhile, Kim Min-kyung made her entertainment debut after being crowned Miss Korea in 2001. She later appeared in dramas including 'Precious Family,' 'Famous Chil Princesses,' 'Padam Padam,' and 'My Kids Give Me a Headache.' She married in 2024 and gave birth to her first son on September 1 at the age of 46.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.