‘Spontaneous Travel Controversy’ Jun Hyun-moo Takes Another On-the-Ground Trip with Yi Kang: “There Is No Set Route” (‘This is Hyun-mu Road’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] The scene of Jun Hyun-moo and Yi Kang from ‘This is Hyun-mu Road’ setting out to discover the hidden charms of Vietnam and Japan on foot has been unveiled.

With MBN’s ‘This is Hyun-mu Road’ confirming its premiere for September 20 at 10:30 p.m., a large number of stills featuring travel partners Jun Hyun-moo and Yi Kang on an unrestrained local journey have been released, heralding the arrival of a distinctive travel variety show.

‘This is Hyun-mu Road’ is a real-life, on-the-ground road trip in which the pair discover the “real local” experience by immersing themselves in each destination, guided by the motto, “There is no set route, but there are standards.” The program follows their direct encounters with local life and culture and the experiences available only in those places. Rather than following a fixed itinerary, the pair’s choices and chance encounters lead to new routes, creating a one-of-a-kind journey.

Stills vividly capturing Jun Hyun-moo and Yi Kang’s trip to Vietnam and Japan last July have drawn attention. In Vietnam, the two appear completely immersed in the exotic atmosphere. Dressed in traditional clothing, they visit a temple with broad smiles throughout, raise their energy by riding a banana boat and sampling local food, and communicate across borders with local children. They also bring romance and healing to the journey as they ride through the nighttime streets in a cyclo, Vietnam’s iconic traditional rickshaw. After finishing their itinerary, the two collapse spread-eagle at their accommodation, conveying the sheer comfort of being on vacation.

In Japan, their bold challenges continue. As the pair take on various activities to beat the sweltering heat, Jun Hyun-moo dresses in women’s clothing and creates a framed portrait reminiscent of the Mona Lisa, prompting laughter. He is also shown enjoying a hot spring while boldly removing his top, revealing a strikingly(?) daring appearance and heightening curiosity about the premiere.

The production team stated, “Jun Hyun-moo and Yi Kang fully enjoyed true freedom and were happy with every part of themselves while traveling through Vietnam and Japan. That feeling will be conveyed to viewers just as it was.” The team added, “As they create their itinerary on location by exploring on foot without a fixed framework, a one-of-a-kind ‘Hyun-mu Road’ naturally takes shape. Please look forward to this romantic travel story, in which the two throw themselves into unfamiliar places and blend into the local surroundings.”

Meanwhile, controversy arose over the spontaneous Almaty trip Jun Hyun-moo presented on MBC’s ‘I Live Alone’ after it became known that the production team had made preparations in advance. The production team acknowledged that some advance preparations had been made and apologized to viewers.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.