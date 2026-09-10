‘Han Ye-seul, Who Is Married to a Man 10 Years Younger, Shares Parenting Webtoon, Sparking Pregnancy Rumors... “It’s Not News of a Second Child”’

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actress Han Ye-seul faced pregnancy rumors after sharing a parenting-related webtoon.

Recently, Han Ye-seul reposted a webtoon titled “Things You Finally See on the First Day of Parenting” on her personal account.

The webtoon depicted parents beginning to care for their newborn at home after leaving a postpartum care center.

After Han Ye-seul shared the parenting-related content, some online users speculated that she might be pregnant, drawing considerable attention.

However, that was not the case. A representative for Han Ye-seul told Xportsnews, “This is not news of a second child,” dismissing the pregnancy rumors.

The representative added, “She is taking a proper, thorough break while she has the chance,” and shared an update that Han Ye-seul is currently focusing on resting. The representative also stated that she plans to resume active activities after her break.

Meanwhile, Han Ye-seul married Ryu Seong-jae, a former theater actor who is 10 years younger than her, in May 2024.

arpark@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.