Ralral Shows Off Slim-Fit Sleeveless Look After Losing 10 kg; Her Appearance Has Changed Dramatically Through Abstaining from Alcohol and Exercising

[Sportschosun Lee Ga-eun] Broadcaster and YouTuber Ralral showed off her slimmer figure.

On the 10th, Ralral posted several photos and the caption, "Let's soon go with a slimmer alter ego too," on her social media.

In the photos, Ralral flaunted her slimmer figure in a funky setting. Her exposed collarbones in a strappy sleeveless top and more defined jawline gave her a sleek appearance. She also showcased her distinctive, highly individual style with a short haircut and bold eye makeup.

Ralral recently made headlines with her dramatically transformed appearance. She lost 10 kg over six months without the help of obesity treatments such as Wegovy or Mounjaro, and also underwent rhinoplasty. Explaining the secret to her successful diet, she said, "I stopped drinking, ate the same as usual, and exercised—running plus Pilates increased my muscle mass. I'm only losing body fat."

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2014 and has a daughter. She is currently working as an MC on KBS2's *The Return of Superman*.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.