Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung’s Son Junbeom Buys His First Stock at Age 4: “He Picked Tesla and Audi”

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Broadcaster Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung’s four-year-old son, Junbeom, opened his first stock account and personally purchased shares.

On the 9th, the YouTube channel “Kkaebi Securities Marvel TV” released footage of Yeon Jeseung visiting a securities firm with his son Junbeom to open a stock account.

That day, Yeon Jeseung asked a securities-firm employee, “For a child’s first stock, is it better to choose a popular stock these days or something the child likes?”

The expert advised that, rather than simply choosing a currently popular stock, the best way for a child to become familiar with investing is to start with a company that captures the child’s interest. Noting that Junbeom usually likes the Tesla Cybertruck, the expert added, “Since he loves cars, he can share the joy and sadness with a company that makes cars. If the stock falls, wouldn’t he be sad too?” Yeon Jeseung then made everyone laugh by replying, “Why would we share the sadness?”

Yeon Jeseung later asked Junbeom, “You clearly said that cars are what you like most, but which one do you like best?” Without hesitation, Junbeom picked Audi and Tesla, drawing attention.

“The two companies have been decided,” Yeon Jeseung said before immediately opening Junbeom’s account and proceeding with the stock purchase. Junbeom took part directly in the process. Yeon Jeseung told him, “Junbeom, press ‘Execute.’ You’re the one buying it.” Junbeom pressed “Execute” himself, completing his first stock purchase at the age of four.

Meanwhile, Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung married in 2018 and have a son, Junbeom.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.