“Check a Specific Body Part for Me”: Seo In-young Leaves Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu in a Panic with Underwear Photo Shoot Duties

[Sportschosun | Reporter Yuna Jung] Seo In-young, the “my star” on *My Genie Secretary*, put Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu to work at her underwear photo shoot, assigning them the most demanding personal-assistant duties yet.

The Friday variety show *My Genie Secretary*, airing on SBS on the 11th, will reveal how Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu attended to Seo In-young during her underwear photo shoot, a task described as the ultimate challenge of their work.

Seo In-young appears as the “my star” on this episode of *My Genie Secretary*. Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu were reportedly stunned by the unprecedented and unconventional assignment they faced for the first time in their lives: attending to Seo In-young at her underwear photo shoot. She even gave them a no-holds-barred task—carefully monitor her photo cuts and check specific body parts—leaving the two in a panic.

Meanwhile, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu received an unusually extensive briefing from Seo In-young’s manager. The situation escalated to the unprecedented point of the two attempting to flee the set. Faced with an endless stream of tasks, they eventually declared that they would give up attending to their “my star” for the first time in the history of *My Genie Secretary*, prompting laughter.

A tense battle of wills also unfolds between Lee Seo-jin and Seo In-young. Following the manager’s advice that Lee Seo-jin needed to establish the upper hand in order to attend to Seo In-young, he immediately engaged her in a battle of wills when they met. The two evenly matched personalities refused to back down, reportedly creating so much tension that even the production staff on set became nervous.

Whether the *My Genie Secretary* team can flawlessly attend to Seo In-young without being intimidated will be revealed on SBS’s *My Genie Secretary*, airing Friday the 11th at 11:10 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.