Lee Ji-hyun Collapsed After Appearing on 'Oh Eun-young's Geumjjok'... "The Criticism Targeting My Son Felt Like My Flesh Was Being Torn Away Piece by Piece"

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, revealed that malicious comments targeting her son after their appearance on Channel A's 'Geumjjok Gateun Nae Saekki' made her feel "as though my flesh were being torn away piece by piece."

On the 9th, Lee Ji-hyun appeared on the YouTube channel 'Saeropge Hasoseo' and shared how she felt at the time she appeared on 'Geumjjok Gateun Nae Saekki' with her son.

That day, Lee Ji-hyun explained why she decided to appear on 'Geumjjok Gateun Nae Saekki,' saying, "My son was very different from other children. He was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and he struggled even at kindergarten. He was eventually forced to leave. I also couldn't understand my child, so I desperately needed help."

In 2022, Lee Ji-hyun appeared on 'Geumjjok Gateun Nae Saekki' with her son, who had been diagnosed with ADHD.

Lee Ji-hyun decided to appear on the show after careful consideration, but an unexpected situation unfolded after the episode aired. Her son's aggressive behavior was highlighted on the program, prompting some viewers to criticize him.

Lee Ji-hyun said, "At first, my son's problems were not very apparent. Because of that, the production team said it would be difficult to identify his problems and work on correcting them." She also revealed that some scenes involved provoking the child to confirm the problems during filming. "There was nothing we could do about that because it was a broadcast," she said. "But because those parts were edited and aired on their own, something completely unexpected happened." She described how bewildered she felt at the time because of the malicious comments targeting her son.

Lee Ji-hyun said, "I've been appearing on television since I was young, so I'm very used to hearing bad things said about me." She continued, "But I really couldn't bear the insults directed at my child." She added, "I felt like I had become a terrible sinner in my child's eyes. I still feel so sorry to him." She also said, "Because it concerned my child, I couldn't simply remain unaware. I'm his mother," explaining that she personally checked the malicious comments at the time.

She said, "As I read the comments, it felt as though my flesh were being torn away piece by piece. It hurt as if my heart were being ripped out."

Despite this, Lee Ji-hyun said her son had grown considerably. "My son has matured a lot," she said. "He's currently in fifth grade and has become more thoughtful. When a fight breaks out, he even knows how to calm his mother down," she added with a laugh.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.