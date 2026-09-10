‘Billion-won CEO’ Ji So-yeon Gives Husband Song Jae-hee an ‘Expensive Imported Car’ as a Gift: “Working Hard to Pay Off the Installments” (‘Wonderful Woman’)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress and businesswoman Ji So-yeon revealed that she gave her husband, actor Song Jae-hee, an imported car worth hundreds of millions of Korean won as a gift.

On the 10th, a video featuring Ji So-yeon on ‘Wonderful Woman’ was released on the CTS Christian TV channel.

Ji So-yeon said that Song Jae-hee had always been very interested in cars and motorcycles. “When we were newlyweds, we even went on dates at motorcycle shops. Once, he said he wanted a motorcycle as a birthday present and wore a helmet every day. He was so happy, as if he had already received the gift,” she said. She added, “I gave him his first motorcycle because I wanted to see him happy, and recently I gave him his dream car. It’s not because I have a lot of money.”

She learned that the delivery of the model Song Jae-hee wanted had been canceled and that the vehicle had subsequently been put up for sale, so she bought it. Ji So-yeon recalled, “It was the car with the options my husband wanted. I took it as a sign that I should buy the car. I didn’t have the money, but I took the plunge on faith. Everything, including the credit-rating requirements, worked out.”

She then said she was working hard to pay off the installments, adding with a laugh, “The advertising agency has grown, so I’ve been getting a lot more work. I’m still working hard to pay it off.”

Meanwhile, Ji So-yeon married Song Jae-hee in 2017, and they have one son and two daughters. She currently runs an advertising agency with annual sales of about 1 billion Korean won.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.