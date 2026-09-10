Yano Shiho Wears Hanbok and Says, “I Want to Have a Wedding Ceremony Again” with Choo Sung-hoon... A Fairy Descended

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Yano Shiho’s dazzling appearance in hanbok will be revealed on “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

The Thursday episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing at 8:30 p.m. on the 10th, will feature a “Family Recipes” special. In the episode, the nation’s beloved foreign daughter-in-law, Yano Shiho, spends special time with her mother. She brought her mother to Korea because she had been unable to get proper rest while caring for her grandmother, who turned 100 this year. Yano Shiho’s mother’s first trip to Korea unfolds as Yano Shiho, known in South Korea as the nation’s beloved foreign daughter-in-law, prepares a special experience for her.

In the VCR footage released that day, Yano Shiho stands in the kitchen with her mother, who has come to Korea. The mother and daughter, who resemble each other in their impressive physiques, youthful looks and positive energy—both frequently saying, “It’s okay”—cook together. During the process, Yano Shiho makes jjigae for her mother, who has never properly tried Korean food. Watching her daughter effortlessly prepare Korean cuisine, Yano Shiho’s mother is amazed and exclaims, “You’ve really become a Korean daughter-in-law.”

What kind of Korean jjigae did Yano Shiho make for her mother? In addition to the jjigae, Yano Shiho also prepared other Korean side dishes. How did her mother react to the jjigae, which she was trying for the first time, and the somewhat unfamiliar side dishes? The menu Yano Shiho prepared for her mother will be revealed on “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant.”

Yano Shiho also prepared a special hanbok for her mother, who loves the traditional Korean attire. The two planned to wear hanbok they liked and travel around Korea together. The program also revealed the top model Yano Shiho’s dazzling appearance in hanbok. When Yano Shiho appeared elegantly dressed in a pure-white hanbok, the “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant” cast exclaimed, “A fairy descended,” “It suits you perfectly,” and “As expected of a top model.” Her mother, seeing her daughter in hanbok in person, was equally astonished and could not take her eyes off her, saying, “You’re so beautiful.”

Captivated by the hanbok, Yano Shiho expressed her wish for a wedding renewal ceremony with Choo Sung-hoon, saying, “I want to have a wedding ceremony again in hanbok,” which brought laughter. What will the top model Yano Shiho look like in hanbok? Yano Shiho and her mother’s special Korean story will be revealed on KBS 2TV’s “Stars' Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” airing Thursday, September 10, at 8:30 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.