'Plastic Surgery Controversy' Woo Seo-yoon Says, "My Insecurity Was My 175 cm Height... Preparing for Miss Korea Turned It Into a Strength"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Woo Seo-yoon, the winner of the 70th Miss Korea pageant, opened up about her insecurity. Unexpectedly, she said it was her tall height.

Woo Seo-yoon appeared on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Good Morning on the 7th with her father, former basketball player Woo Ji-won. She discussed everything from how she felt about winning the Miss Korea Jin title to her childhood.

Woo Seo-yoon recalled the moment her name was announced as Miss Korea Jin that day, saying, "Even when my name was called, it didn't feel real."

Woo Seo-yoon confessed that she had struggled with her unusually tall height since childhood. "Until I began preparing for the Miss Korea pageant, being tall was my biggest insecurity," she said. "I often said that I had grown this tall because of my dad."

Woo Ji-won, who is 193 cm tall, was also aware of his daughter's concerns. Laughing, he said, "When people ask, I can't bring myself to mention Seo-yoon's height. I worry about how they'll react."

However, as Woo Seo-yoon prepared to compete in Miss Korea, her height became a unique strength instead. "While preparing for the pageant, I even tried wearing high heels, and I came to see my height as a great advantage," she said. She also told her father, "I'm sorry for feeling that way all this time, and thank you for passing on your height to me."

Woo Ji-won was deeply moved by his daughter's words. "I'm hearing that for the first time in 24 years," he said. Recalling the moment his daughter was announced as Miss Korea Jin, he added, "I felt a thrill run through me. I let out a huge cheer, just as I did when I hit a go-ahead three-pointer. The people next to me were startled."

Along with the father and daughter's candid conversation, the program also showed footage of Woo Ji-won holding his newborn daughter shortly after Woo Seo-yoon was born. Woo Seo-yoon became emotional when she saw the video for the first time, while Woo Ji-won looked at his daughter and said, "That was the day I first met you in this world. It was an unforgettable day."

Woo Seo-yoon also expressed her gratitude to her father, saying, "I think I was able to keep working hard without giving up because you have always watched over me and supported me. I will work hard to become a daughter you can be proud of."

Meanwhile, Woo Seo-yoon won the highest honor, Miss Korea Jin, at the 70th Miss Korea pageant held on August 22 at Coex Auditorium, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. Later, online speculation about plastic surgery emerged after images of her television appearances as a child were compared with her current appearance.

Born in 2003, Woo Seo-yoon is majoring in fine art at Tufts University. She previously became known to the public after appearing on a variety show with her father, Woo Ji-won.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.