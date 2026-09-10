Jennie Draws Attention with Affectionate Two-Shot Leaning on Black Male Friend... Who Is He?

[Sportschosun, Ahn Ji] BLACKPINK's Jennie drew attention after sharing affectionate moments from her everyday life with a Black male friend.

On the 9th, Jennie shared various moments from her daily life on social media along with the caption, "the moooon."

In the photos, Jennie is watching a performance with a Black man. She sat beside him and enjoyed the show, while also gently leaning on his shoulder, creating a warm and affectionate scene that caught people's attention. The man is known to be Jennie's personal photographer.

Jennie also posed in a green slip dress, showing off her slender figure and creating a distinctive atmosphere. Standing quietly under the moonlight, she looked as though she had stepped out of a fashion editorial.

She also revealed a moment of herself standing in the middle of a road with both arms raised, enjoying a carefree moment and showing off her free-spirited charm.

Fans continued to show interest in Jennie as she revealed a relaxed and natural side of her everyday life, different from her appearance on glamorous stages.

Meanwhile, Jennie released her new digital EP, 'Fallen Angel,' on the 28th of last month and continues her busy schedule.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.