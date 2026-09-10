Yoo Hae-jin Misses Out on Best Actor Award and Thinks, "Do I Act for Awards?"—Eventually Wins the Baeksang Grand Prize ('You Quiz')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Actor Yoo Hae-jin confessed that after missing out on the Best Actor award at the Baeksang Arts Awards, he thought, "Do I act for awards?" He later experienced an emotional moment when he was named the recipient of the Grand Prize.

On the 10th, tvN's You Quiz on the Block released a preview for next week's episode featuring Yoo Hae-jin through its official YouTube channel.

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk made viewers laugh by imitating Yoo Hae-jin's way of speaking, saying, "Let's see." Yoo Hae-jin responded, "Let's take a look," showcasing their playful back-and-forth.

At the 62nd Baeksang Arts Awards, held last May, Yoo Hae-jin received the Film Grand Prize for The King's Warden.

Yoo Hae-jin said, "I thought I would receive the Best Actor award, but I didn't," adding, "I thought to myself, 'Do I act for awards?'" His remark drew laughter. However, when his name was unexpectedly called as the recipient of the Grand Prize, Yoo Hae-jin recalled the emotional moment.

Yoo Hae-jin also discussed the different directing styles of various directors. He said, "When directing a scene of someone walking, Director Hur Jin-ho asks, 'What feelings does this character have as they walk?'" He added, "Director Jang Hang-jun said, 'Cut. Okay. I like it. Give it a try,'" prompting laughter. He continued, "I was flustered and asked, 'Is this okay?'" which elicited even more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.