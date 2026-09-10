Kwaktube, Still Unable to Give Up Gaming After Marriage: “I Feel Best When I Cut Down on Sleep to Play”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kwaktube of 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4' revealed his unusual affection for gaming even after getting married, drawing laughs.

In Episode 11 of MBN and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 11th at 9:10 p.m., Jun Hyun-moo, Kwaktube (Kwak Joon-bin), and SHINee's all-around athletic idol Choi Min-ho will discover the top restaurant for spicy stir-fried duck during their food trip in Wanju-gun.

The three hurry to a restaurant for Choi Min-ho, who has not eaten yet. On the way, Choi Min-ho says, "I like sundae-guk and yukgaejang," prompting Kwaktube to ask in surprise, "Don't you follow a diet?" Choi Min-ho reveals the stature of a winner of an Asian competition, saying, "I don't follow a diet, but I do a lot of HYROX training." He then laughs and says, "I might try competing in the World Championships next year." When asked to guess the day's menu, Choi Min-ho says, "I think it will be Korean food," and confesses, "I prefer carbohydrates to meat." Kwaktube then turns the scene upside down by revealing his belly as hilarious evidence, saying, "My belly is a 'carb belly.'"

Soon afterward, the three arrive at a restaurant in Wanju-gun known for its nourishing spicy stir-fried duck and begin their mukbang in earnest. After tasting the dish, Jun Hyun-moo astutely remarks, "You used ginger very well," surprising the restaurant owner. He also asks Choi Min-ho, "Do you exercise more when you eat more than usual?" Choi Min-ho's answer sends chills through everyone: "I just exercise every day. Even on performance days, I work out in the morning before I go."

Jun Hyun-moo shakes his head in disbelief and says, "I don't understand," while Choi Min-ho emphasizes his personal routine, saying, "I feel better when I exercise."

After listening quietly, Kwaktube agrees, saying, "I can relate. I also feel best when I cut down on sleep to play games." But Choi Min-ho worries on his behalf, asking, "You're married, aren't you?" Kwaktube makes everyone burst out laughing by confessing, "That's why I only play for an hour. I used to play games for 10 hours at a time."

The surprising mukbang by Choi Min-ho, the ultimate master of self-management, and the identity of the spicy stir-fried duck restaurant can be seen in Episode 11 of MBN and Kstar's 'Jeon Hyun-moo's Plan 4,' airing Friday the 11th at 9:10 p.m.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.