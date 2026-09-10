'Living Separately,' Kim Sung-ryung's Husband Appears on Sister-in-Law Kim Sung-kyoung's YouTube Channel: "My Wife Hates You the Most"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Kim Sung-kyoung had a lighthearted conversation with Lee Ki-soo, the husband of her older sister, Kim Sung-ryung.

A video titled "Kim Sung-ryung's Husband Makes a Surprise Appearance! The Story Behind Kim Sung-kyoung Bursting Out Laughing at Her Brother-in-Law's Blunt Truth Bombs (feat. Busan's Haedong Yonggungsa Temple)" was recently posted on Kim Sung-kyoung's YouTube channel.

That day, Kim Sung-kyoung visited Baekryeonsa after Haedong Yonggungsa Temple in Busan. Baekryeonsa was introduced to her by her older sister Kim Sung-ryung's husband, Lee Ki-soo, and she happily met her brother-in-law there.

Although the two do not get to meet often, they revealed their close bond, saying they communicate well. When the production team asked, "Don't you see your brother-in-law more often than your sister Kim Sung-ryung?" Kim Sung-kyoung replied, "I think it's about the same," prompting laughter.

When the production team then asked, "We heard Kim Sung-ryung dislikes the two of you," Kim Sung-kyoung said, "My brother-in-law says, '(My wife Kim Sung-ryung) hates you the most and me the second most,'" drawing laughter.

They also discussed Kim Sung-kyoung's YouTube program. Kim Sung-kyoung joked, "My brother-in-law gave me a lot of ideas. I should make him an adviser to our program."

When the production team added, "Your brother-in-law should become an investor in our program," Lee Ki-soo jokingly replied, "Since I came to a temple today, I'll do it while I'm flush with cash..."

Kim Sung-ryung previously revealed that her husband, Lee Ki-soo, runs a business in Busan and lives there, while she lives in Seoul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.