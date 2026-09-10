Don Spike, who served a prison sentence for drug charges, announces a fresh start: "Opening a restaurant by the sea in Gyeongju"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Composer and broadcaster Don Spike, who served a prison sentence for drug-related charges, is making a fresh start in the restaurant business in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Don Spike shared an update on his social media on the 10th, saying, "It’s been a long time since I last greeted you."

He confessed, "I spent time reflecting on the life I had lived while repenting for the wrongdoing I committed four years ago."

Looking back on the time since then, he added, "It was a valuable period during which I resolved to consider how I would live the rest of my life so that I would not repeat the same mistake."

He also revealed his new base. Don Spike said, "With the help of some wonderful people, I am preparing for a new beginning in Gampo, a beautiful seaside area of Gyeongju," adding, "I will do my very best so that I do not disappoint the expectations and support of many people."

The video he shared showed the waters off Gampo in Gyeongju. Don Spike plans to operate a restaurant along the coast.

On the 9th, he had also drawn attention by posting a photo of the storefront bearing the words 'by donspike.' Don Spike hinted that the restaurant’s opening was approaching, writing, "It’s almost ready. Only a few final touches remain."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.