'I Live Alone' Kim Dae-ho Says, "I Felt Sorry and Guilty" as He Embarks on an Atmospheric Camping Trip with Completely Transformed 'Damarghini'

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Kim Dae-ho is set to embark on an intimate, atmospheric camping trip with his newly transformed 'Damarghini.'

The upcoming episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'I Live Alone,' airing on the 11th, will show Kim Dae-ho enjoying an atmospheric camping trip with 'Damarghini.'

The released photos show Kim Dae-ho spending time with his longtime best friend, 'Damarghini,' for the first time in a while, drawing attention. Unable to spend time with 'Damarghini' because of his busy schedule, Kim Dae-ho expresses his sincere feelings toward it, saying, "I felt sorry and guilty."

Kim Dae-ho says he poured his affection into 'Damarghini' and transformed it into something new, before unveiling the completely revamped vehicle. 'Damarghini,' which shed black tears(?) whenever it rained, has reportedly been remodeled in the style of a small cabin to reflect the aesthetic Kim Dae-ho pursues. Viewers are curious to see what it actually looks like.

Kim Dae-ho then loads 'Damarghini' with so many odds and ends that it looks like he is moving house. He is preparing to go camping with 'Damarghini.' After packing everything in like a game of Tetris, Kim Dae-ho once again gets in sync with his longtime companion.

Having thoroughly prepared for the camping trip, including completing a vehicle inspection for 'Damarghini' in advance, Kim Dae-ho appears nervous before entering the highway. He is soon moved by 'Damarghini' speeding confidently along the highway and says, "I was proud of it," expressing his heartfelt affection.

The memories and dreams Kim Dae-ho created on his first camping trip with his longtime friend 'Damarghini' will be revealed on MBC's 'I Live Alone,' airing at 11:10 p.m. on the 11th.

'I Live Alone' is a trend-leading single-life program that showcases the diverse rainbow lifestyles of stars living alone, and it continues to receive steady love from viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.