'Jeong Do-jeon' Actor Lee Byung-Wook Now Working as a Cosmetics Sales Representative: "I Lent Acquaintances KRW 1 Billion and Couldn't Get It Back, and Lost KRW 500 Million in Stocks" (Special World)

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actor Lee Byung-Wook's current life, in which he works as a cosmetics sales representative to make a living, will be revealed.

On the 10th, Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Special World released a preview video titled "Historical Drama Actor Lee Byung-Wook." The video showed the current life of Lee Byung-Wook, a 32-year veteran actor who left a strong impression on viewers with his intense charisma in major historical dramas such as "Jeong Do-jeon" and "The King of Legend."

Lee Byung-Wook, who once made a powerful impression on television, shared an unexpected update in the video. He is currently earning money for living expenses by working on the road as a cosmetics sales representative rather than as an actor.

Lee Byung-Wook personally carried cosmetics to stores, golf courses and other locations to make sales. His busy efforts to visit as many places as possible conveyed the reality of someone spending each day more fiercely than anyone else to make a living.

He also had little time to enjoy leisurely meals. To save time while traveling, he often ate simple foods such as gimbap in his car. It was a markedly different daily life from the glamorous spotlight he once received as an actor.

There was a special reason he began this new line of work. Lee Byung-Wook also spoke candidly about his financial difficulties and the setbacks he had experienced.

He stated, "As I tried to live diligently, I invested in stocks and lost KRW 500 million. I also lent money to acquaintances, but I couldn't get it back, and there was a time when I lost about KRW 1 billion that way."

He added, as if to say that putting aside his pride for his family was not difficult, "I have children and a wife, don't I? What is there to be embarrassed about?"

Interest is growing in Lee Byung-Wook's story as he quietly continues his life, putting his responsibilities as a head of household before his name as an actor. His reality, hidden behind a career built over many years as an actor, and his daily struggle to stand up again will be revealed in greater detail during the full broadcast.

Meanwhile, Lee Byung-Wook's current circumstances and the specific story behind his becoming a cosmetics sales representative can be seen on MBN's Special World, airing on the 10th (today).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.