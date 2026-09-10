‘Korean Englishman’s’ Gabriella Kook Hints at Personal Matters: “Several Things Happened, and I May Talk About Them When I’m Ready”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Chef and YouTuber Gabriella Kook recently shared an update after a long absence, leaving a somewhat cryptic message.

On the 10th, Gabriella Kook wrote on social media, "Hi, everyone. I've been quiet since June, right? As you can see, I've gradually become less active on social media since last year."

She continued, "Several personal matters overlapped, and I desperately needed to pause for a while. Maybe someday, if and when I feel ready, I'll share what happened—but I also feel like I might not share it."

Gabriella Kook's Instagram has in fact had no new posts since June, while the most recent content on her YouTube channel is a video uploaded in May.

Gabriella Kook did not disclose what specifically happened. She explained, however, that she had gradually reduced her social-media activity since last year and recently took time off intentionally as several personal matters overlapped.

Although she left open the possibility of discussing the matter in the future, she added, "I also feel like I might not share it," leaving fans curious.

Meanwhile, Gabriella Kook married Josh Carrott, the British operator of the Korean Englishman YouTube channel, in 2016. In 2024, after overcoming infertility, they welcomed their first daughter.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.