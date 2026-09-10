‘Park Sung-kwang’s wife’ Lee Sol-i heartbroken over Gwangbok’s worsening health: “The room is empty... I miss our brave baby”

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Lee Sol-i, the wife of comedian Park Sung-kwang, expressed her distress while worrying about the worsening health of her dog, Gwangbok.

On the 10th, Lee Sol-i shared an update on Gwangbok through her personal account and revealed that she was considering heart surgery for the dog.

Referring to it as “the empty oxygen chamber without Gwangbok,” Lee Sol-i asked for advice, saying, “They say we need to consider surgery. Has anyone had heart surgery performed on their dog?”

She also shared her complicated feelings ahead of the surgery, saying, “I’m planning to have the necessary tests done in advance, but I’m worried because they say the surgery carries significant risks.”

She also conveyed how she feels as Gwangbok’s caregiver. Lee Sol-i wrote, “Sometimes, when Gwangbok gets excited and becomes short of breath, Gwangbok goes straight into the oxygen chamber. Seeing Gwangbok feel comfortable in there breaks my heart.”

She added, “Gwangbok used to express so much even without being able to speak. I miss our brave baby,” revealing her deep affection.

Gwangbok was previously reported to have visited an emergency room in the early hours of the 9th after the dog’s health deteriorated. Lee Sol-i has since been monitoring Gwangbok’s condition while considering treatment and whether to proceed with surgery.

Meanwhile, Lee Sol-i and Park Sung-kwang married in 2020.

The couple has shared glimpses of their daily life with their dogs through television appearances and social media, showing their deep affection for their pets.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.