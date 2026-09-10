‘Regular on 10 YouTube Shows,’ Lee Seon-min, 38, Confesses to Having Prediabetes... Offers 30 Million Won Reward for Smoking-Cessation Pledge

[Sportschosun] Comedian Lee Seon-min declared that he would put up a 30 million won reward to quit smoking.

On the 9th, Lee Seon-min appeared on the YouTube channel ChimChakMan, where he talked about various topics.

Lee Seon-min shared an update on his life, saying, "I’m a regular on about 10 YouTube shows. If you include programs where I make one-off appearances, it’s about 20 a month."

Asked about managing his health, he said, "I haven’t been able to exercise much over the past few months," adding, "I used to have quite a lot of muscle, but after I turned 33 or 34, I started losing muscle if I didn’t work out. In the past, my thighs measured up to 26 inches."

Lee Seon-min said he is currently considering dieting and quitting smoking for health reasons. "I’m planning to go on a diet. I want to live a long time, and it’s for my health," he said. He added, "I’m at the stage right before diabetes." He continued, "My goal is to quit smoking and maintain my weight at 90 kilograms or less. I currently weigh 96 kilograms."

ChimChakMan responded, "Trying to diet and quit smoking at the same time means doing it under truly extreme conditions." He then shared his own method for quitting smoking: "I used to be a smoker, but it’s been three or four years since I quit. I haven’t smoked even once during that time. The secret was that I said I would give 10 million won to anyone who saw me smoking and reported it." He added, "I offered 10 million won, but given your stature, Lee Seon-min, you could go as high as 30 million won," and suggested, "If you put up 30 million won, you wouldn’t want to give away money you earned through your own blood, sweat and tears, right? You’d stick to it with your teeth clenched."

Lee Seon-min said, "I quit smoking for a year when I was around 34 or 35. But something suddenly stressful happened, and I’ve been smoking again ever since, after having quit for a year and one month. It’s such a shame."

After thinking it over, Lee Seon-min declared, "I’m going to make a smoking-related pledge. If anyone spots Lee Seon-min smoking anywhere on Earth, takes photographic evidence, reports it, and gets me caught, I’ll give them a 30 million won reward."

Lee Seon-min then said, "This is the biggest pledge I’ve ever made in my life," before revising it with, "I’ll correct that to 10 million won," drawing laughter. He then shouted, "I’m screwed," prompting more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.