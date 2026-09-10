'Surprise' Kim Ha-Young Reveals Before-and-After Photos of Upper-Arm Liposuction: "1,700 cc Removed—I Can't Believe It's the Same Arm"

[Sportschosun | Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Ha-Young shared an update two months after undergoing upper-arm liposuction and expressed her satisfaction with the results.

On the 10th, Kim Ha-Young posted a video showing her before-and-after results on her account, along with the caption, "Bringing you my upper-arm liposuction review."

The video showed Kim Ha-Young before and after the procedure, as well as how her appearance changed throughout her recovery. Kim Ha-Young had previously said she decided to undergo liposuction because the fat on her upper arms barely decreased even after she lost 12 kilograms. Two months later, she shared her current condition and gave an honest review.

Kim Ha-Young said, "There have been so many articles about my upper-arm liposuction that I've made it known nationwide, so I'm really happy that I can now talk about it more openly. It's already been two months since I had the procedure."

After seeing a photo taken before the procedure, Kim Ha-Young reacted with disbelief, saying, "While making the video, I looked at the before photo, and that's not my arm. There's no way that was my arm. I've never had arms like that."

Regarding her current appearance, she expressed her satisfaction, saying, "They say humans are animals that adapt to their environment. After living with my new arms for two months, I feel so light, confident, and happy. It's as if these were my original arms."

She also detailed her recovery after the procedure. Kim Ha-Young, who said that 1,700 cc had been removed, explained, "It would be a lie to say it didn't hurt, but it was more of a stiff, sore feeling." She added, "I slept with my arms raised from the first day after surgery, exercised little by little, lost the bruising within a week, went fishing in the second week, and also followed a light diet during that time."

She also shared how people around her reacted. Kim Ha-Young said, "Everyone who sees me says that my torso looks slimmer, thinner, and smaller overall," adding that people around her had noticed the change in her body shape.

She added, "Kim Ha-Young, you really made the right choice," describing how she personally felt the changes over the past two months.

Meanwhile, Kim Ha-Young became known as a reenactment actor on MBC's 'Surprise' starting in 2004. In September last year, she married Park Sang-jun, a vocal trainer and former member of the male duo T.G.U.S.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.