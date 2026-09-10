After Marrying Off Her Son, Doctor's Wife Lee Hye-jung Says She Bought Herself Luxury Goods Out of Resentment: "It Costs So Much Money, I Was So Upset"

[Sportschosun Lee Hye-jung] Cooking researcher Lee Hye-jung said she bought herself a luxury item after marrying off her son.

On the 9th, a video titled "Finally Revealed! Big Mama Lee Hye-jung's Real Treasure Trove!" was posted on the Big Mama Lee Hye-jung YouTube channel.

The production team told Lee Hye-jung, "Many people are curious about which brands your clothes are from," and asked her to show them her wardrobe. Although it was not large, her closet was packed with various items, including clothes, bags and hats. It also contained quite a few luxury-brand products.

She then showed them a brightly colored top, saying, "I bought this after marrying off my son." Lee Hye-jung explained that she had bought herself a Hermès item as a gift: "When you marry off your son, it costs so much money, doesn't it? I bought this for myself because I felt resentful and upset, as a way of acknowledging how hard I had worked."

Lee Hye-jung said, "I bought it when I was doing a lot of events and was at the height of my career. It's been 13 years, and I guess that's why it's a luxury item," proudly showing that the garment remained in excellent condition despite the passage of time.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-jung married Go Min-hwan, an obstetrician-gynecologist four years her senior, in 1979. They have one son and one daughter.

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This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.