Minzy in a Pure-White Wedding Dress? It Turns Out to Be Promotion for Her New Song

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Minzy in a Pure-White Wedding Dress? It Turns Out to Be Promotion for Her New Song

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Singer Minzy has heightened anticipation for her comeback by releasing concept photos of herself in a pure-white dress.

On the 10th, Minzy released the first concept photos for her new song “CALLING” through her personal account.

In the released photos, Minzy creates a distinctive atmosphere in front of a blue background while wearing a white dress. She further highlights her elegant yet mysterious charm by pairing a lace-trimmed sheer dress with a hat.

Minzy in a Pure-White Wedding Dress? It Turns Out to Be Promotion for Her New Song

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the photos and expressed their anticipation for Minzy’s new music. Kard member Jeon Ji-woo also expressed her surprise at Minzy’s transformation in a comment, while singer Seven left a like on the post.

Minzy previously announced her comeback by unveiling an official website, a new logo, and profile images. After debuting as a member of 2NE1, she has pursued a solo career and is set to demonstrate her musical abilities on the new song by personally handling its production, lyrics, and composition.

Minzy in a Pure-White Wedding Dress? It Turns Out to Be Promotion for Her New Song

In particular, “CALLING” is based on soulful R&B and captures Minzy’s more mature musical identity and story. Attention is focused on what kind of music and performance Minzy will present as she returns with a new look.

Meanwhile, Minzy’s “CALLING” will be released through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on September 28.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

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