Minzy in a Pure-White Wedding Dress? It Turns Out to Be Promotion for Her New Song

[Sportschosun reporter Aram Park] Singer Minzy has heightened anticipation for her comeback by releasing concept photos of herself in a pure-white dress.

On the 10th, Minzy released the first concept photos for her new song “CALLING” through her personal account.

In the released photos, Minzy creates a distinctive atmosphere in front of a blue background while wearing a white dress. She further highlights her elegant yet mysterious charm by pairing a lace-trimmed sheer dress with a hat.

Fans reacted enthusiastically to the photos and expressed their anticipation for Minzy’s new music. Kard member Jeon Ji-woo also expressed her surprise at Minzy’s transformation in a comment, while singer Seven left a like on the post.

Minzy previously announced her comeback by unveiling an official website, a new logo, and profile images. After debuting as a member of 2NE1, she has pursued a solo career and is set to demonstrate her musical abilities on the new song by personally handling its production, lyrics, and composition.

In particular, “CALLING” is based on soulful R&B and captures Minzy’s more mature musical identity and story. Attention is focused on what kind of music and performance Minzy will present as she returns with a new look.

Meanwhile, Minzy’s “CALLING” will be released through various music platforms at 6 p.m. on September 28.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.