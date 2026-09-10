Jang Yoon-jeong’s Mother Sentenced to 10 Months in Prison in First Trial: “Fraudulently Using Her Daughter’s Name Made the Offense Particularly Serious”

[Sportschosun Reporter Anjee85] Yook, the mother of singer Jang Yoon-jeong, was sentenced to 10 months in prison after being indicted on charges of obtaining tens of millions of won from an acquaintance by invoking her daughter’s name.

On the 10th, Seo Beom-jun, presiding judge of Criminal Division 2 at the Seoul Eastern District Court, sentenced Yook, 70, who had been detained on fraud charges, to 10 months in prison.

The court found, "All charges are proven. The nature of the offense is serious and cannot be considered minor. The damage has not been recovered, and it does not appear likely to be recovered."

However, the court explained its sentencing decision, stating, "Although she admitted to all the crimes and expressed remorse, we took into comprehensive consideration her limited ability to engage in economic activity, her age, the motive for the crimes, and the circumstances surrounding them," before sentencing her to 10 months in prison.

Yook is accused of mentioning her daughter Jang Yoon-jeong, with whom she had severed ties over financial issues, and fraudulently receiving a total of 31 million won from an acquaintance in three installments for investment purposes between September 2024 and August 2025.

At the final hearing held on the 27th of last month, prosecutors sought a sentence of one year and six months in prison, citing Yook’s prior conviction for a similar fraud offense, the substantial amount of the damage, and the fact that the losses had not been recovered. Yook was also detained in 2018 on allegations that she borrowed more than 400 million won from an acquaintance and failed to repay it.

Yook, who admitted to all the charges at the time, pleaded for leniency in her final statement, saying, "I deeply regret my wrongdoing," and, "Regarding my motive, I needed money for living expenses and credit card payments. I also spent the money I obtained through the fraud on living expenses." She then wept as she said, "I am truly sorry to the victim and the victim’s family."

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong took a firm stance regarding her mother’s alleged fraud. After controversy surrounding her mother erupted, Jang Yoon-jeong’s representatives drew a clear line, stating, "There has been absolutely no direct contact between Jang Yoon-jeong and her mother for more than a decade," and, "The text messages and investment-related details reportedly presented by her mother are also untrue and have nothing to do with Jang Yoon-jeong."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.