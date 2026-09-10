'Cha In-pyo♥' Shin Ae-ra Gets Emotional Over Her 90-Year-Old Father Who Held a 'Living Funeral': "Thank You for Surrendering Your Driver’s License"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Shin Ae-ra expressed her affection for her father.

On the 10th, Shin Ae-ra wrote on her social media, "I’m taking a few memories from Dad’s house. His house is filled with memories from decades ago." She continued, "Time passes so quickly. Even this moment will soon become part of the past—a memory, a cherished recollection. I’m going to savor the music I’m listening to in the car, the scenery I’m looking at, and the family I’m with right now. Hold on to the moment."

Shin Ae-ra visited her father’s home and brought back old photos from her parents’ wedding and pictures of herself from 30 years ago, when she was a rookie actress. She expressed her gratitude to her father, saying, "I’m thankful that I still have a father I can visit and see," and, "Thank you, Dad, for surrendering your driver’s license."

Shin Ae-ra has continued to share stories about her 90-year-old father. In January, she revealed that he had held a living funeral. At the time, Shin Ae-ra shed tears as she said, "It has already been 21 years since Mom passed away. How lonely and difficult must those long years have been for him, living alone since he was 68? Even though I knew how he felt, I was an inadequate daughter who never properly listened to his complaints even once."

Meanwhile, Shin Ae-ra married actor Cha In-pyo in 1995. They welcomed their first son in 1998 and later publicly adopted two daughters, born in 2005 and 2008.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.