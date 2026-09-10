Han So-hee Says, "I Threw Away All My Ugly Clothes," Then Strikes a Bold Pose in Sheer Stockings

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Han So-hee has unveiled a striking new look with a blonde hairstyle.

On the 10th, Han So-hee shared several photos from her recent daily life on her account, along with the brief caption, "These days."

In the released photos, Han So-hee showed off the bleached, medium-length blonde hairstyle she recently debuted, creating a different mood. The noticeably lighter color, a sharp departure from her previous dark hair, highlighted her more sophisticated and mysterious appeal. Despite the dramatic transformation, she drew attention with her unchanged beauty.

She also attracted attention with photos alongside actor Choi Min-sik, with whom she is working in the film The Intern. The two looked at the camera side by side and created a playful atmosphere, showcasing on-screen chemistry that raised expectations for their performances together.

Her unadorned daily life drew just as much attention as her glamorous appearance. Han So-hee showed a relaxed mood with a natural look that appeared to be free of makeup. The combination of her blonde hairstyle and modest everyday appearance revealed another side of her charm.

Han So-hee's blonde transformation had already become a topic of discussion in interviews ahead of the release of The Intern. After replacing her usual black hair with a bright blonde shade, she presented her new style at a series of official events, beginning with The Intern's production presentation last month and continuing with YouTube content and a press screening.

Online, reactions continued to vary over Han So-hee's markedly different image. At the time, she candidly discussed why she had chosen the blonde hairstyle and shared her thoughts on the public response.

Han So-hee explained that she had bleached her hair for filming her next project, the Netflix series Solo Leveling. She also revealed that she was bleaching her roots once every two weeks to continue filming.

Above all, she was aware that people had mixed feelings about her blonde hair. Han So-hee said, "I've always wanted to bleach my hair, but I couldn't because of filming. This time, I'm glad I can leave a work behind with my hair bleached."

She added with a relaxed smile, "I still find the hair color unfamiliar. I think my fans and the public find it a little unfamiliar too, but they'll get used to it if they keep seeing it."

She also said her style had naturally changed. Han So-hee confessed, "With my hair looking like this, I think I dress more conservatively," adding, "Recently, I threw away all my ugly clothes. I realized I should dress more decently."

She used to enjoy ripped clothes and punk styles, but said she had come to think that certain clothes suited her age and circumstances. Unlike her dramatic blonde hairstyle, she has chosen a noticeably calmer change in her clothing.

She also displayed a more composed attitude toward mixed public reactions to her appearance. Han So-hee said, "Not everyone can like me—if ten out of ten people like me, there will also be people who don't," adding that turning negative opinions into positive ones ultimately depends on what she does going forward.

She also expressed her hope that the public would watch her a little more closely. Her remarks reflected a determination to expand her range by showing diverse sides of herself as an actress, rather than simply responding to evaluations of changes in her appearance.

Meanwhile, The Intern, starring Han So-hee, will be released on the 16th.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.