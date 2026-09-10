Song Ok-sook Shares a Chilling Precognitive Dream: “An Acquaintance Who Appeared in My Dream Eventually Died” (Midnight Horror Story 6)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ah-ram] Actress Song Ok-sook is set to share a precognitive dream she experienced herself.

Song Ok-sook will appear on Episode 13 of MBC’s “Midnight Horror Story 6,” airing on the 14th. She made her entertainment debut in 1980 as a member of MBC’s 12th open recruitment class of television actors. Since then, the veteran actress has worked across dramas and films in a wide range of genres. In the past, she was so active that she earned the nickname “faucet,” referring to how she seemed to appear whenever people turned on the television.

What particularly draws attention to this appearance is Song Ok-sook’s unusual experience playing shamans. She played a state shaman in “Hometown Legends” and portrayed a high-ranking shaman in “Queen Seondeok,” delivering an intense performance. As a result, Kim Ho-young, who is known by the nickname “Midnight Horror Story shaman,” could not hide his tension at Song Ok-sook’s appearance.

When Kim Sook asked Song Ok-sook whether playing a shaman had been difficult, Song Ok-sook responded confidently that it was “easy.” She then directly challenged Kim Ho-young, saying, “A lesser shaman like you can’t compete with me~,” and showed her confidence.

Taken aback by the unexpected provocation, Kim Ho-young reportedly replied, “I wouldn’t even dare present my business card,” appearing overwhelmed by Song Ok-sook’s presence from the outset. Viewers are eager to see what kind of atmosphere will unfold when the “original shaman” and the “Midnight Horror Story shaman” meet.

Even Song Ok-sook, who is known for rarely being afraid, has something she finds particularly frightening: strange dreams that seem to overlap with reality.

Song Ok-sook said that she often has vivid and unusual dreams, then shared the one she remembers most clearly. In the dream, someone opened a window and entered her home, and Song Ok-sook initially thought the person was a burglar. When she checked the person’s identity, however, she discovered that it was an acquaintance living in the United States.

The acquaintance told Song Ok-sook, “I have to go far away, so I came to say goodbye in a hurry,” then kissed her and disappeared. Because the dream felt so realistic, she said the uneasy feeling remained even after she woke up. Not long afterward, she heard that the acquaintance had actually died, leaving the dream as an unforgettable memory for Song Ok-sook.

The eerie story, which seemed to foreshadow the person’s death, reportedly caused a stir in the studio as well.

When Kim Ah-young asked Song Ok-sook whether she had experienced any special dreams before appearing on “Midnight Horror Story,” Song Ok-sook replied, “Not yet, but I think I’ll have one after filming today and going home.” Her comment that she might actually dream about something after filming created another layer of strange tension.

The episode will feature not only Song Ok-sook’s story but also three horror tales. “Leech” follows a relentless ghost that clings to a living person and refuses to let go; “Herbal Medicine” tells of a brutal tragedy born from a mother’s desperate desire to save her daughter; and “Night Training” follows someone who spends a nightmare-like night after casually touching an object.

All three stories deal with bizarre and chilling incidents born from human greed.

Meanwhile, Season 6 of “Midnight Horror Story” is accepting horror stories from viewers nationwide. Frightening and bizarre accounts can be submitted by email or through the official website, and selected entries introduced on the program receive a 444,444-won prize intended to ward off bad luck. In addition, entries that rank first in the candlelight vote by eoduksini, the program’s remote online viewers, will have a chance to receive additional prize money.

Episode 13 of “Midnight Horror Story 6,” made even more intriguing by the meeting between the “original shaman” Song Ok-sook and the “Midnight Horror Story shaman” Kim Ho-young, will air at 10:40 p.m. on Monday the 14th. It will meet viewers 10 minutes earlier than usual.

With veteran actress Song Ok-sook’s real-life account and her tense battle of wits with Kim Ho-young, this episode is expected to entertain viewers not only with its horror stories but also with the cast’s lively banter.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.