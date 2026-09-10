“There’s No Need to Rush Into Marriage”: Ki Hui-hyeon Spotted on an Open Date With Lee Sang-yoon, From a Café to the Beach

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Ki Hui-hyeon, a former member of girl group DIA, recently shared her thoughts on marriage. She also drew attention by revealing sweet moments from a date with her boyfriend, Lee Sang-yoon.

On the 10th, Ki Hui-hyeon posted several photos along with the caption, “We talk too much.”

The photos showed Ki Hui-hyeon and Lee Sang-yoon enjoying a date together. They sat across from each other at an atmospheric café and chatted, then spent a leisurely time exercising together with the beach in the background.

Ki Hui-hyeon recently attracted attention by sharing her views on marriage just three months after publicly confirming her relationship.

In response to a netizen’s question about marriage, Ki Hui-hyeon said, “Marriage is essentially about meeting a good person and making each other happy.” She added, “If you meet someone so wonderful that you want to marry them, that’s something to celebrate. But if you haven’t met such a person yet, why should you rush?”

She continued, “Don’t become impatient. You should be wary of letting your perspective become clouded.” She also advised, “If you become a good person, you will meet a good person, and if your feelings are mutual, marriage won’t be difficult.”

Meanwhile, Ki Hui-hyeon publicly revealed her relationship with model Lee Sang-yoon last June through couple-themed social media posts.

Ki Hui-hyeon debuted in 2015 as a member of girl group DIA, serving as its leader and main rapper. In 2016, she appeared on Mnet’s audition program Produce 101 and attracted attention with her outstanding rapping and performance skills. However, she narrowly missed joining the project group I.O.I after placing 19th in the final rankings. She is currently reportedly working as an employee at an entertainment agency following the end of DIA’s activities.

Lee Sang-yoon is working as a model and became known to the public after appearing on Channel A’s dating reality show Heart Pairing last year.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.