'Oh Sang-jin's wife' Kim So-young, a 7 billion-won CEO who does not buy luxury goods for herself: "My husband has given me some as gifts"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Kim So-young, a former announcer turned broadcaster, candidly shared her thoughts on buying luxury goods.

On the 9th, Kim So-young communicated with fans through a "Ask Me Anything" session on her account.

That day, a fan asked about Kim So-young's views on luxury consumption, saying, "I suddenly wondered whether you also buy luxury goods and whether you have a favorite luxury brand."

Kim So-young replied, "I don't think I have ever bought any for myself, except as gifts for others... My husband did give me some gifts when we were newlyweds." She revealed that although she does not usually buy luxury goods herself, she has received them as gifts from her husband, Oh Sang-jin.

Regarding luxury consumption itself, she shared her personal view, saying, "I don't think buying luxury goods is bad." Her calm attitude, viewing it as a matter of personal choice rather than criticizing such consumption outright, drew attention.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a fellow former MBC announcer, in 2016. She gave birth to a daughter in 2019 and welcomed a son last April.

Kim So-young joined MBC as an announcer in 2012 and left the company in 2017. She later launched her own brand and began working as an entrepreneur. Recently, she also attracted attention as a businesswoman after securing an investment worth 7 billion won from a prominent investment firm.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.