Ji So-yeon Fainted While Caring for Her Children, With Tense Moments Captured on CCTV: "When I Opened My Eyes, All I Saw Was a Black Screen"

[Sportschosun Ahn Jeong-ji] Actress Ji So-yeon recalled suddenly fainting while caring for her children last May.

On the 10th, a video titled "From Infertility to Becoming a Mother of Three | Actress Ji So-yeon" was posted on the YouTube channel CTS Christian TV.

In the video, Ji So-yeon recalled suddenly losing consciousness and collapsing while caring for her children, explaining that the incident prompted her to reflect on her health.

Ji So-yeon had previously lost consciousness and collapsed while caring for her children last May. The incident was captured in full on CCTV inside her home, and footage showing her suddenly losing strength and collapsing caused concern among many viewers.

Ji So-yeon explained, "I had been healthy since I was young," adding, "I had a Zoom meeting that lasted late into the previous evening, and the next morning I was filming a video of my children eating breakfast because I was scheduled to shoot YouTube content." She continued, "Suddenly, I thought, 'Why is the screen suddenly tilting?' Then I lost my strength and fell backward." She added, "I fell backward while worrying, 'What will happen to the children?'" She also vividly recalled the moment she fainted. Ji So-yeon said, "I opened my eyes as if a white light had come on in a black screen, like a flash."

Ji So-yeon said the incident led her to reflect on her health. She explained, "Because I work in advertising, I naturally find great joy in seeing other people shine," adding, "So it felt like a sign telling me, 'You need to take care of yourself, too.'" She continued, "I love taking care of and looking out for other people, but I wasn't even taking a single supplement myself," and admitted, "I think I had been telling myself, 'I'm very healthy.'" Ji So-yeon added, "Since then, I've been spending much more time loving myself," saying that she had realized the importance of taking care of herself.

Meanwhile, Ji So-yeon married actor Song Jae-hee in 2017. After welcoming their first daughter in 2023, she gave birth to twin siblings—a boy and a girl—in September last year.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.