Uhm Tae-woong’s Wife Yoon Hye-jin Shows Off Bikini Figure with Defined Breastbone: “A Born Ballerina Is Different”

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Yoon Hye-jin, a ballerina and the wife of actor Uhm Tae-woong, shared a recent update showcasing her sophisticated styling.

On the 10th, Yoon Hye-jin posted several photos on her account along with the brief caption, "Is this a dream?"

The photos showed Yoon Hye-jin taking selfies in front of a mirror. She paired a sleeveless halter-neck top with a bikini, creating a stylish yet alluring look.

Her slender silhouette, befitting her background as a ballerina, particularly caught the eye. Her slim figure without excess weight blended with her signature elegant aura, giving her a distinctive presence. She also drew attention by making the daring yet sophisticated styling her own.

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Jion. A former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet, Yoon Hye-jin has continued her connection with ballet even after marriage and childbirth.

Last month, in particular, she took the stage at Choi Tae-ji’s ballet open rehearsal held at the small theater of Gangdong Arts Center in Seoul. Her return to the stage as a ballerina after about 14 years drew attention. Many are watching to see what steps Yoon Hye-jin will take next after ending her long hiatus from ballet.

Kim Sohee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.