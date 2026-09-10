'Lee Min-woo, whose wife is Lee Ami, sees his adopted daughter all grown up... A touching handwritten letter says, "You’re lovely"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Lee Min-woo, a member of the group Shinhwa, was moved by a letter from his first daughter.

On the 10th, Lee Min-woo shared a letter he received from his daughter on social media.

The daughter had carefully written each character in uneven handwriting. Her message included affectionate expressions such as "Happy birthday, Dad" and "Thank you for playing with me every day."

Each short sentence conveyed her feelings for her father, creating a warm impression. Lee Min-woo added a song titled "Pretty, Cute, Lovely," expressing his special affection for his daughter. Meanwhile, his daughter’s recent appearance, showing how much she has grown, also drew attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-woo registered his marriage last year to Lee Ami, a third-generation Korean resident of Japan who is 12 years younger than him, and welcomed a second daughter in December of the same year. Lee Ami was a single mother with a daughter, and the couple held their wedding ceremony last March. Her first daughter became Lee Min-woo’s legal child through adoption.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.