She Really Is Lee Ji-hye’s Daughter... 9-Year-Old Taeri Belts Out High Notes at Karaoke Room, Showing Off Her ‘Arts-and-Athletics DNA’

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Lee Ji-hye’s 9-year-old daughter, Taeri, showed off exceptional singing skills and star quality that closely resemble her mother’s.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel “The Not-Hateful Attention-Seeking Sister” uploaded a video titled “Lee Ji-hye’s Second-Grade Daughter Taeri Has Idol-Level Singing Skills.”

The video shows Lee Ji-hye visiting a karaoke room with her daughter Taeri. When Taeri took the microphone, she enthusiastically sang along to the rhythm with her whole body as soon as the music began. She then effortlessly handled not only perfect pitch and rhythm but also powerful high notes, drawing attention with singing skills that strongly resemble her mother’s.

After Taeri received a perfect score of 100, she flashed a V sign at the camera and smiled happily, bringing laughter.

Her talents were not limited to singing. Taeri also danced naturally to the music, showing off her abundant energy and flair. Her enjoyment of both singing and dancing revealed an inherited talent for the arts and physical performance, much like her mother, Lee Ji-hye.

After Lee Ji-hye lost the microphone to her daughter, she sang passionately beside Taeri without one. The mother and daughter immersed themselves in the song with remarkably similar expressions and mannerisms, bringing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Ji-hye married tax accountant Moon Jaewan in 2017. They have two daughters, their first child Taeri and their second child Elly.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.