Go Myung-hwan Faces Risk of 'Cardiac Rupture' After Drowsy-Driving Accident... "They Told Me to Make a Will Because I Could Die One Second Later"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Comedian and writer Go Myung-hwan recalled the moment he stood at the crossroads between life and death after a traffic accident caused by drowsy driving 21 years ago.

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Go Myung-hwan mentioned the traffic accident he suffered in 2005 while filming the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) drama “Emperor of the Sea.” The accident occurred when the vehicle driven by his manager collided with a truck ahead of them as they were traveling to Seoul after filming.

Go Myung-hwan explained what happened at the time, saying, “My manager was driving at 190 kilometers per hour when he briefly nodded off. Then he crashed into the truck ahead of us.”

He was reportedly in such critical condition after being taken to the hospital that he had to prepare a will. Go Myung-hwan recalled, “I opened my eyes at the hospital, and they told me, ‘Your heart could burst and you could die one second later, so make your will first.’”

He added, “It was so urgent that they said they would explain my condition only if I was still alive after making my will,” describing how uncertain his survival had been at the time.

After the accident, Go Myung-hwan spent two weeks receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Lying in his hospital bed, he looked back on his life and said he reflected on the life he truly wanted and how he wished to live going forward.

The accident, which brought him to the brink of death, became a turning point in Go Myung-hwan’s life. He began reading books, working his way through famous classics and developing a passion for writing. In the process, he confessed that he discovered he wanted to write.

Go Myung-hwan, who expanded his career from comedian to businessman and writer, has published five books to date. His fifth book was recognized as an achievement in his writing career when he won Kyobo Book Centre’s “Author of the Year Award” in 2024 alongside author Han Kang.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.