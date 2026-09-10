Im Chang-jung Sold the Copyright to “Have a Drink” to Create a Girl Group... “I Want to Turn the Music Video into a Film”

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Im Chang-jung has expressed his desire to turn the music video for his signature song “Have a Drink” into a film.

The revelation drew even more attention because he previously admitted that he had sold the copyrights to approximately 160 songs, including this one, to raise funds for producing a girl group.

Im Chang-jung appeared on Parts 3 and 4 of MBC FM4U’s “Son Tae-jin’s Trot Radio,” which aired on the 10th, and spoke with Son Tae-jin about a range of topics, from memories associated with his signature songs to his new music.

During the broadcast, Son Tae-jin selected Im Chang-jung’s “Have a Drink” as a song that men in Singapore often sang when attempting high notes at local karaoke venues during his childhood there.

In response, Im Chang-jung said, “I have been thinking about turning the music video for ‘Have a Drink’ into a film,” adding, “If I get the opportunity, I would like to do it.” He indicated that he wanted to expand the story of his long-beloved signature song into a film project.

In 2022, Im Chang-jung appeared on MBC’s “Radio Star” and revealed that he had sold assets, including land, as well as the copyrights to approximately 160 songs, including “Have a Drink,” to cover the debut costs of Mimiirose, the girl group he produced.

At the time, Im Chang-jung expressed regret over disposing of the copyrights, saying, “I sold everything, one thing after another.” However, he also confessed, “That makes me even more ambitious and makes me think I need to work hard and write more songs.” After selling the copyright to his signature song to produce a girl group, he has now presented turning “Have a Drink” into a film as a new dream.

When “Have a Drink” was played as a listener’s requested song, Im Chang-jung stood up and performed it live on the spot, saying, “I’ll sing it for you, even if it takes several drinks.” After completing the performance with his characteristically powerful, emotive voice and steady high notes, the audience responded enthusiastically by chanting his name.

The discussion then continued with his new song “Tat Tat Tat.” Im Chang-jung, who took on the semi-trot genre by combining EDM and trot, explained that his music had naturally been connected to trot for a long time.

He said, “‘Open the Door’ is also a trot song, and ‘Already Toward Me’ can likewise be considered trot—it only sounds like a ballad because I sang it that way,” adding, “Many of my songs are rooted in trot.”

He also announced plans to rearrange and perform his existing songs as trot. Im Chang-jung performed “The Love I Committed” in a trot version on the spot. When Son Tae-jin applauded and expressed admiration, he confidently said, “My songs themselves are based on trot, so they all suit the genre well.”

After singing part of “Tat Tat Tat” himself, Im Chang-jung shared the song’s positive message, saying, “There is nothing you cannot do if you do everything sincerely.” He also revealed that the lyrics were completed after he drew inspiration from a conversation over drinks with the best-selling author who wrote the lyrics.

Meanwhile, Im Chang-jung released his new semi-trot song “Tat Tat Tat,” incorporating EDM sounds, in July.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.