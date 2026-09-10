Han Go-eun Collapsed in the Bathroom and Crawled Out... Now Her Husband Also Undergoes an Emergency Procedure

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Han Go-eun revealed that she was seriously injured after slipping in the bathroom and had to crawl out.

While she was barely recovering, her husband, Young-soo Shin, also underwent an emergency procedure for a herniated disc, leaving the couple to suffer health problems one after another.

On the 10th, a video titled “My Husband Called Me in Tears During Filming... I Ended Up Rushing to the Hospital at 4 a.m.” was posted on the YouTube channel “Goeun Unnie Han Go-eun.”

That day, Han Go-eun recalled an accident that occurred in the bathroom about two weeks earlier. She had entered the bathroom to wash while exhausted, but failed to notice the water on the floor and slipped.

Han Go-eun explained, “When I slipped, I tried to grab something, but my hand slipped too,” adding, “The bathroom floor in our house is marble, and I hit my body hard against it.”

The impact was so severe that she could not get up immediately. She recalled, “At that moment, I couldn’t think of anything, and no sound came out. I think I lay there on the bathroom floor for about 10 minutes.”

She continued, “I really crawled out. It was hard to breathe, and it was difficult to lie down or sit up and then stand. I suffered so much that I couldn’t even cough or go to the bathroom.”

Just as Han Go-eun was gradually recovering from the accident, her husband, Young-soo Shin, collapsed because of a herniated disc. She said, “My husband lay down as if we were passing a baton,” describing how the couple fell ill one after another.

Young-soo Shin had experienced symptoms of a herniated disc before, and his pain reportedly worsened after he recently exercised too intensely. Han Go-eun said, “As you get older, you shouldn’t exercise recklessly. I think my husband overdid it,” adding, “In the end, the disc herniated.”

While Han Go-eun was filming, Young-soo Shin contacted her and said that his back hurt badly and that he was going to the hospital. At first, he thought he could drive himself, but by the time he arrived, his condition had worsened so much that he had to enter in a wheelchair.

Young-soo Shin explained, “The disc ruptured. As radiating pain traveled down my right leg, it felt slightly numb,” adding, “I went to several hospitals, but nothing helped. When I went to another hospital, they said I needed an emergency procedure right away.”

Young-soo Shin eventually underwent an epidural neuroplasty, in which medication was injected around the compressed nerve. However, the pain did not subside easily even after the first procedure, and he reportedly had difficulty moving around by himself at the hospital.

Han Go-eun said, “My husband called me in tears. He said he was in so much pain and that he didn’t feel any better even after the procedure,” adding, “He was hungry and thirsty, but he couldn’t even go get water.”

However, Han Go-eun could not go to her husband immediately because filming continued until 4 a.m. She confessed, “I had to keep filming, so I couldn’t even stay in proper contact with him or do anything for him. I was extremely worried.”

After filming ended, Han Go-eun packed food, water and toiletries at home and went to the hospital at around 4:30 a.m. She said, “I saw him for about 20 minutes and gave him what he needed, but I felt terrible,” adding that she cared for her husband for the next three days.

Han Go-eun gave up her days off to care for her husband, making beef-bone broth, washing his hair herself and even dyeing his gray hair for the first time in his life.

Young-soo Shin expressed his gratitude, saying, “Thank you for taking such good care of me. I sometimes even cried,” and adding, “If my wife hadn’t been there, I would have crawled around. Let’s not get sick anymore and live a long life.”

However, Young-soo Shin left Han Go-eun dumbfounded by asking whether he could play golf just three days after the procedure. When he argued, “The disc was compressed from above and below, while golf is a side-to-side movement, so shouldn’t it be okay?” Han Go-eun firmly discouraged him, saying, “You’re crazy. You’re absolutely crazy,” prompting laughter.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.