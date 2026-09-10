‘42 kg’ Shin Ji Looks Even Thinner Four Months After Marriage? Her Mini Skirt Reveals Extremely Slim Thighs

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Shin Ji of the group Koyote shared an update four months after her marriage, appearing even more slender.

On the 10th, Shin Ji posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Daegu, wait for meee♡"

In the released photos, Shin Ji looks toward the camera wearing a navy argyle sweater over a white striped shirt. She completed a neat yet lively fall look by pairing it with a beige pleated miniskirt.

In particular, Shin Ji’s slender legs revealed beneath the short skirt drew attention. Shin Ji, who recently said that she weighed 42 kg, surprised fans with thighs that looked small enough to fit in one hand and a body without excess fat.

Leaning against a wall with her hands in her pockets, Shin Ji struck a relaxed pose and smiled brightly with her head slightly tilted. Her neat bob haircut and natural makeup further highlighted her distinct features and lovely aura.

Fans who saw the photos reacted by saying, "They really capture the feeling of fall," "She’s so cute and pretty," "Her thighs are incredibly thin," "She could eat a little more," "I’m waiting in Daegu," and "You’ve got this, my singer."

Shin Ji previously drew attention by revealing the results of a body-composition analysis on her YouTube channel, ‘Eotteoshinji?!?’. At the time, she had such low muscle mass that the measurement was difficult, and she was shocked when she was even told, "It’s amazing that you can walk around."

After revealing that she weighed 42 kg, Shin Ji continued to attract attention as her slender frame was again emphasized in these photos. However, it is difficult to conclude from the released photos alone that her weight or health has actually changed.

Meanwhile, Shin Ji, who was born in 1981, married singer Moon Won, who is seven years younger, on May 2. The two first met as a DJ and guest on a radio program, developed a romantic relationship, and eventually became husband and wife.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.