MC Mong Allegedly Lent Lee Jin-ho 500 Million Won—Why Did No One Know? Cha Ga-won’s Name Emerges (Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] A claim has emerged that singer MC Mong lent 500 million won to comedian Lee Jin-ho, who had accumulated substantial debt through illegal gambling.

A reporting claim has also emerged that Cha Ga-won, chairman of P.ARK Group, was involved in the process by which Lee Jin-ho’s gambling problem became known to the media.

On the 10th, the YouTube channel “Entertainment Chief Lee Jin-ho” uploaded a video titled “The 500 Million Won MC Mong Lent Lee Jin-ho... Was Cha Ga-won Behind the Exposure of His Illegal Gambling?”

Lee Jin-ho, a former entertainment reporter turned YouTuber, brought up the names of MC Mong and Cha Ga-won, saying there were undisclosed circumstances surrounding how comedian Lee Jin-ho’s illegal gambling case came to light.

According to him, comedian Lee Jin-ho lost money through illegal gambling and accumulated debts to acquaintances, leaving him short of funds even to pay his comprehensive income tax.

The claim is that MC Mong was the person who reached out to Lee Jin-ho at that point. YouTuber Lee Jin-ho stated, “According to what I confirmed through reporting, MC Mong lent 500 million won to comedian Lee Jin-ho.”

He explained that the money was lent not for gambling but to resolve a tax issue, saying, “It was meant to tell him to quit gambling, settle his tax problems, and make a fresh start.” The claim is that MC Mong lent a substantial amount to help a fellow entertainer in difficulty.

However, he claimed that the loan later took an unexpected turn after becoming entangled with a personal dispute between MC Mong and Cha Ga-won.

Citing people familiar with the matter, YouTuber Lee Jin-ho reported that MC Mong and Cha Ga-won had an argument over a gathering held at MC Mong’s home.

He said comedian Lee Jin-ho’s name was mentioned during the process, but it was determined that Lee Jin-ho himself had not attended the gathering.

He explained that Cha Ga-won later learned that MC Mong had lent 500 million won to Lee Jin-ho while sorting out MC Mong’s tax and financial issues.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claimed, “Based on what I confirmed through reporting, Chairman Cha Ga-won actively tipped off multiple media outlets about comedian Lee Jin-ho’s illegal gambling problem from that point onward.”

He added that he was also among those who received related tips at the time.

He said that after receiving the tip, he met comedian Lee Jin-ho in person to verify the facts. Lee Jin-ho reportedly did not deny the illegal gambling but pleaded with him to delay publication, saying he had already quit gambling and was repaying his debts.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho claimed that comedian Lee Jin-ho had said, in essence, “If the gambling becomes known, I won’t even be able to continue the minimum level of broadcasting activities, and it will become harder to repay the people who lent me money. Please give me time to repay the victims.”

He explained that publication was delayed out of consideration for the creditors’ recovery of their losses. However, after another media outlet contacted Lee Jin-ho, his illegal gambling became public in October 2024. Lee Jin-ho admitted to the illegal gambling on social media at the time and halted his broadcasting activities.

YouTuber Lee Jin-ho also questioned why the names of fellow entertainers who had lent money to Lee Jin-ho, including BTS member Jimin and Young Tak, became known after the gambling was publicized, while MC Mong’s name was not reported despite allegedly lending 500 million won.

He said, “Comedian Lee Jin-ho was at fault for engaging in illegal gambling, and the responsibility also lies with Lee Jin-ho,” while claiming, “Money, personal relationships, and private disputes were intricately intertwined in the process by which the case became known to the public.”

However, the claims concerning MC Mong’s 500 million won loan, Cha Ga-won’s media tips, and the motives behind them were raised by YouTuber Lee Jin-ho based on accounts from his sources.

The video did not present specific materials, such as a contract, financial transaction records, or tip-off records, to substantiate the claims. It also did not include responses from MC Mong or Cha Ga-won.

Meanwhile, comedian Lee Jin-ho was indicted on charges of gambling more than 870 million won approximately 660 times on illegal gambling websites between May 2023 and October 2024, as well as driving under the influence.

A court recently sentenced Lee Jin-ho to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, and ordered him to complete 120 hours of community service. The first-trial ruling reportedly became final after neither Lee Jin-ho nor prosecutors appealed.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.