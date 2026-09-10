Lee Ji-hyun’s First-Year Middle-School Daughter Sends a Lengthy 1 a.m. DM to Rapper Born in 1997—What Was the Reply?

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, could not hide her shock when her daughter, a first-year middle-school student, suddenly announced that she wanted to get married.

She later learned that her daughter had sent a lengthy message late at night to a rapper born in 1997 whom she liked—and had even received a reply.

On the 10th, a video titled “A Secret Chat Date with My First-Year Middle-School Daughter (feat. Marriage(?), Son-in-Law(?) Mom in a Panic)” was uploaded to the YouTube channel “Hyeonsaeng Mode Queen Jihyun.”

That day, Lee Ji-hyun visited a cosmetics store with her daughter Seoyun and spent time at a café, enjoying a rare one-on-one date together.

The mother and daughter candidly discussed topics they normally found difficult to bring up, including makeup, curfews, and romantic interests. Seoyun said she had recently become very interested in cosmetics and introduced the products she had purchased one by one.

Lee Ji-hyun admitted that she was struggling with the issue of her young daughter wearing makeup. She said, “I think she might do it even more behind my back if I forbid it, so I’m trying to allow it to some extent,” adding, “But I don’t know where I should draw the line.”

Seoyun countered, “Putting on makeup is fun, and I like making people look beautiful. Couldn’t I even make this my career someday?” Lee Ji-hyun was left speechless by her daughter’s reasoning, especially because she had always taught her children not to limit their possibilities.

A tense exchange also took place over the curfew for the middle-school student. Seoyun argued that returning home around 11 p.m. was reasonable when she was out with friends, but Lee Ji-hyun initially proposed 7 p.m., saying, “You’re only in your first year of middle school. 11 p.m. is far too late.”

When Seoyun protested, “My academy ends at 7:30 p.m.,” Lee Ji-hyun eventually moved the curfew back to 8:30 p.m. Her daughter, however, complained, “When I’m having fun with my friends, I worry that if Mom calls, she’ll tell me to come home.”

The conversation naturally turned to Seoyun’s ideal type. She said she liked a rapper and, even after noting that he was in his early 20s, took an enthusiastic stance: “I’m fine with someone 10 years older. Age doesn’t matter.”

At first, Lee Ji-hyun listened to her daughter with a laugh, saying, “I’d be grateful even if an older daughter-in-law came into the family.” But her expression suddenly changed when Seoyun declared, “I want to get married.”

Lee Ji-hyun was flustered and said, “You must be crazy. Do you even know what marriage is?” When her daughter said she wanted to marry another rapper born in 1997, Lee Ji-hyun reacted incredulously: “He’s not much younger than Mom. Just live with your mom.”

Even more surprising was the fact that Seoyun had already sent the rapper a direct message herself. Seoyun revealed, “I sent him a lengthy message at night saying that I was a huge fan and supported him, and he replied.” She said he thanked her and sent an emoji.

Lee Ji-hyun knew that her daughter had sent a message, but she did not know its specific content or timing. She was shocked once again, saying, “You didn’t tell me that you sent it at night or that it was a lengthy message.”

Seoyun explained that she had sent the message at around 1:20 a.m. Lee Ji-hyun then activated her “mother’s intuition” and amused viewers by saying, “You left out all the most important details. Sending a lengthy message at night means you thought deeply about it and put your true feelings into it, doesn’t it?”

After the date, Lee Ji-hyun said, “I was grateful that I could spend an entire precious day with my daughter. I hope we can have many more opportunities to eat delicious food and go on dates together.” Seoyun replied, “I really enjoyed it too,” bringing the day to a warm close.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.