Song Ji-hyo Says She Used to Drink Five Times a Week on an Empty Stomach... Her Mother Nagged, "Don't Go Out—Drink at Home"

[Sportschosun Kim Sohee] Actress Song Ji-hyo offered practical advice to a subscriber struggling with their wife's drinking problem.

On the 10th, a video titled "I Became a Bad Ji-hyo While Giving Dating Advice.. (EN)" was posted on Song Ji-hyo's YouTube channel.

That day, Song Ji-hyo read various stories sent in by subscribers and spent time helping them work through their concerns. One subscriber said that his wife was wonderful in every way but had one problem. The issue was her drinking habit. He asked Song Ji-hyo, who is known to enjoy alcohol, for a solution.

After hearing the story, Song Ji-hyo offered practical advice based on her own experience. She said, "First, tell your wife, 'I'm concerned about this,' and second, staying home needs to be much more fun than going out."

She then recalled advice she had received from her mother. Song Ji-hyo said, "My mother told me, 'Don't go out and drink. Drink at home.' So I didn't go out drinking for a while." But she soon added, "Although I eventually went back to my old ways," prompting laughter as she smiled sheepishly.

Song Ji-hyo recently said that she, too, has been practicing moderation and suggested a specific approach. "What I've been doing these days is moderating my drinking," she said. "Your wife probably enjoys spending time with people. But there is a limit to having loud, boisterous fun. Once you reach a certain point, it stops being fun. If you develop the habit of enjoying a drink at home with your husband, you'll drink moderately outside and come home early."

She added, "If you send a sweet text saying, 'Honey, I bought some drinks. When are you coming home?' wouldn't that turn the desire to go for a second or third round into a desire to go home? That's what my mother used to do."

Rather than simply pressuring someone to quit drinking, she explained that it is important to create the pleasure of spending time together at home instead of drinking outside.

Last year, Song Ji-hyo also drew attention by revealing her unusual drinking capacity and habits on her YouTube channel.

At the time, the production staff told Song Ji-hyo, "There are articles saying, 'Song Ji-hyo's daily diet: fasting until 5 p.m., then drinking with side dishes,' 'I've had eight bottles of soju between two people,' and 'She drinks on an empty stomach.'" Song Ji-hyo acknowledged all of those claims.

When asked, "How many times a week do you drink?" Song Ji-hyo hesitated for a moment before honestly revealing, "Until just two weeks ago, I drank five times a week," surprising viewers.

Song Ji-hyo, who is known to enjoy drinking, drew attention in the video with her candid and unfiltered remarks as she offered realistic advice based on her own experience.

Kim Sohee Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.